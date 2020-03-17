Juventus midfielder Matuidi tests positive for coronavirus

Juventus have announced that Blaise Matuidi has tested positive for the coronavirus – the second player at the club to do so.

Daniele Rugani became the first Serie A and Bianconeri player to test positive for the virus on March 11, which forced 121 members of the club into voluntary isolation.

Six Sampdoria and three Fiorentina players, along with two members of the Viola medical staff, have tested positive since then.

“Blaise Matuidi has undergone medical tests that have revealed his positivity to the Coronavirus-COVID-19,” read a statement on the club’s website.

“The player, as of Wednesday 11 March, has been in voluntary home isolation. He will continue to be monitored and will follow the same regime. He is well and is asymptomatic.”

Matuidi recently extended his contract with Juventus until 2021. So far this season he has featured in 23 Serie A matches for the Bianconeri.