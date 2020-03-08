Juventus player ratings: Dazzling Dybala seals Derby d’Italia victory

Paulo Dybala came off the bench to score a magnificent second half goal, as Juventus returned to the top of Serie A with a 2-0 victory over Inter on Sunday.

Playing behind closed doors in an effort to help contain the spread of the COVID-19 Coronavirus, the Bianconeri took the lead in the Derby d’Italia courtesy of an Aaron Ramsey strike from close range.

The Welshman’s goal shortly after half-time was soon followed by a spectacular Dybala dribble, before slotting home with the outside of his boot.