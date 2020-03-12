Juventus put 121 people in self-isolation

Juventus have put 121 people within the club into self-isolation after Daniele Rugani testes positive for coronavirus.

The defender became the first Serie A player to test positive for the virus on Wednesday night, with Sampdoria striker Manolo Gabbiadini joining him on Thursday.

As a result both Juventus and Inter, who played the Bianconeri on Sunday, have suspended training and gone into self-isolation.

The Bianconeri updated their situation on Thursday by stating that includes 121 people within the club, including players, directors and staff, along with President Andrea Agnelli.

“Following yesterday’s news, relating to the footballer, Daniele Rugani’s positive test for Coronavirus-COVID 19,” read a statement on the club’s website.

“121 people, including football players, staff members, directors, entourage and Juventus employees are observing a period of voluntary home isolation, in compliance with the requirements of the health authorities based on the provisions currently in force.”

In such a delicate moment, we want to make our contribution. Donate together with Juventus ?? https://t.co/94eZuoUWG2#LiveAhead pic.twitter.com/f8YMSmbXrj — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) March 12, 2020

Agnelli also announced the launch of a fund-raising campaign aimed at helping local hospitals in Piedmont.