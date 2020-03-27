Juventus star feeling better after coronavirus scare

Juventus forward Paulo Dybala says he and his partner Oriana Sabatini are feeling better after confirming both had contracted the coronavirus on Sunday afternoon.

The Argentine became the latest Serie A player to confirm he had tested positive for the virus, as the pandemic continues to cause a national emergency and take the lives of hundreds of people a day.

“I am fine, I am feeling much better after the strong symptoms I had a couple of days ago,” Dybala said as he spoke to Juventus TV.

“Today I am already better, without symptoms. I can move better, I am also walking and trying to start training.”

Despite confirming he is trying to get back into training, Dybala didn’t downplay the severity of the coronavirus.

“In the first few days I was struggling to breathe and I couldn’t do anything, after five minutes I was struggling,” he added.

“I felt heavy and I had to stop. Now I’m better, as is Oriana.”