Juventus turning attention away from Fiorentina star

Juventus are unlikely to sign Federico Chiesa as the Bianconeri are unwilling to send Riccardo Orsolini and Rolando Mandragora to Fiorentina.

Chiesa has been a subject of Old Lady interest for quite some time now, but Rocco Commisso’s arrival in Tuscany has complicated their pursuit of the forward.

Now Tuttosport have pointed out that Juventus aren’t keen on the idea of an exchange involving both Orsolini and Mandragora – currently on loan at Bologna and Udinese respectively – which has thrown cold water on things.

Still seeking a player of that kind though, Juventus are considering Valencia’s Ferran Torres.

The Spaniard has shone at Mestalla and scored their third goal during their 4-3 loss at home to Atalanta in the second leg of their Champions League last 16 tie.