Juventus v Inter confirmed for Sunday evening

After days of talks and wrangling, Serie A have finally confirmed the matches which will be played over the weekend, with Juventus’ clash against Inter scheduled for Sunday evening.

The Coronavirus outbreak in Northern Italy had put paid to a number of games, with arguments between the clubs and Lega Serie A over whether or not matches should or should be played behind closed doors.

A government decree issued on Wednesday evening stated that all sporting events should be played behind closed doors until April 3, and as such Lega Serie A has decided to catch up on the Round 26 matches which were postponed.

No games will be played on Saturday.

The revised schedule is as follows

Sunday at 12.30: Parma v SPAL

Sunday at 15.00: Milan v Genoa | Sampdoria v Hellas Verona

Sunday at 18.00: Udinese v Fiorentina

Sunday at 20.45: Juventus v Inter

Monday at 18.30: Sassuolo v Brescia