Juventus v Inter: Official Line-Ups

Juventus welcome Inter to the Allianz Stadium as the club’s meet for their rescheduled Serie A Round 26 clash.

Going into the game, Juventus have lost only one of their last 14 Serie A matches against Inter and that was back in September 2016.

Expect goals as both Juventus and Inter have failed to score in just one game in the Italian top flight this season, and Cristiano Ronaldo could become the first player to score in 12 consecutive Serie A appearances in a single season.

Juventus: Szczesny; Cuadrado, De Ligt, Bonucci, Alex Sandro; Ramsey, Bentancur, Matuidi; Douglas Costa, Higuain, Cristiano Ronaldo

Inter: Handanovic; Skriniar, De Vrij, Bastoni; Candreva, Vecino, Brozovic, Barella, Young; Lukaku, Lautaro