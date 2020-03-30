Lautaro agent: Real Madrid and Barcelona both want him, he’s focused on Inter

The agent of Inter striker Lautaro Martinez has stated there is nothing in reports linking his client with a move to Real Madrid or Barcelona.

Both sides have been heavily linked with a move for the Argentine, who has become a key figure for the Nerazzurri this season under Antonio Conte.

However, Beto Yaque made it clear his client’s only focus is on doing well for Inter.

“It’s a dream being the most sought after player on the transfer market,” he told Radio Del Plata. “However nothing has changed for him. All he wants to do is play and score goals.

“There are reports that Barcelona and Real Madrid want him. That means nothing to him, but for others it would keep them up at night.

“He’s never called me to ask whether these rumours are true or not, he is focused on the present and on working.

“We’ve talked to many people but that’s all. At this time, the people calling me aren’t club directors. There is nothing formal or serious at this time.

“His constant growth means that the best clubs in the world are watching him with attention. We’re hoping his efforts are rewarded like they should be.”