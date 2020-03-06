Lazio and Luis Alberto close to a renewal

Lazio midfielder Luis Alberto looks set to sign a contract extension with the club that will see him stay at the Stadio Olimpico until 2025.

The Spaniard joined the Biancocelesti from Liverpool in 2016 after a turbulent time with the English club that saw him spend two of his three seasons with the Premier League outfit on loan in Spain.

Since his arrival in Italy Alberto has gone on to be one of the most important members of Simone Inzaghi’s squad and is only five games away from making a century of Serie A appearances for the club.

According to Il Messaggero, the 27-year-old will now put pen to paper on a deal worth €3.5 million a season until the end of the 2024/25 campaign.

The new contract will also feature a release clause set at €100m as the Aquile look to protect their investment.

If the playmaker is to leave the capital 30 percent of any transfer fee would go to Liverpool and the addition of the clause ensures that the club would still make a healthy profit.

The news of Alberto’s contract extension comes just days after reports surfaced that the club were close to agreeing a new deal with Senad Lulic as they look to keep the main body of their current record breaking squad together for the future.