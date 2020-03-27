Lazio working on new deal for star defender

Lazio’s Luiz Felipe could be on the verge of signing a contract extension with the club that would keep him at the Stadio Olimpico until the summer of 2025.

The defender, who joined the Biancocelesti in 2017 from Brazilian club Ituano, has become a vital member of Simone Inzaghi’s squad featuring in 19 of the side’s 26 Serie A games so far this term.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Felipe, who’s current contract expires in 2022, will be offered a new deal worth more than €2 million a season that would see him remain in the Italian capital until 2025.

However, despite working on a new deal for Felipe it’s reported that the Aquile would still be open to selling the 22-year-old if Bayern Munich and Barcelona renew their interest in the defender when the transfer window opens.

It’s believed that an offer of €40m would be enough to see the Biancocelesti reconsider keeping Felipe at the club.