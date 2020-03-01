Lecce v Atalanta: Official Line-Ups

Lecce welcome Atalanta to the Stadio Via del Mare on Sunday afternoon as Serie A’s reduced fixture list for Round 26.

Five matches were postponed until May 13 due to the Coronavirus outbreak in Northern Italy.

Atalanta have only lost one of their last 20 Serie A matches against a newly-promoted team

Lecce: Gabriel; Donati, Rossettini, Lucioni, Calderoni; Majer, Deiola, Barak; Saponara, Mancosu; Lapadula

Atalanta: Gollini; De Roon, Caldara, Palomino; Hateboer, Freuler, Pasalic, Gosens; Gomez; Ilicic, Zapata