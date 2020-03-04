Lulic set to renew at Lazio

Lazio’s Senad Lulic is close to agreeing a contract renewal that will see him play his tenth straight season at the Stadio Olimpico for the Aquile.

Lulic joined the Biancocelesti from Young Boys in 2011 and has gone on to make over 350 appearances for the club in all competitions.

According to Corriere dello Sport, despite the 34-year-old currently being out of action with an ankle problem talks have continued to secure an agreement for a season long contract extension.

It’s believed that Lulic is happy with the terms offered by the club and all that is missing to secure the deal is his signature.

With Simone Inzaghi’s team in the fight for a Scudetto and almost guaranteed to be playing in next season’s Champions League Lulic will almost certainly put pen to paper sooner rather than later.