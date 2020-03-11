Lyon president frustrated about upcoming Juventus trip

Olympique Lyonnais president Jean-Michel Aulas has voiced his displeasure that his team’s Champions League clash with Juventus, which will go ahead behind closed doors despite all Serie A games being suspended due to the coronavirus.

The visitors lead the tie after their 1-0 victory in France but Aulas would prefer to play the second leg at a neutral venue to help protect his players from potential exposure to the virus.

“Juve and UEFA have confirmed that the game will be played behind closed doors,” Aulas said as he spoke to Corriere dello Sport.

“The Italian Prime Minister had said that no matches are to be played, then he changed his mind.”

“Why are visiting teams not being protected?”

All Serie A games have been suspended until April 3 and recent reports suggest that the season could be brought to a premature end in the coming days.

However, Champions League games are sanctioned by UEFA and will not fall under any ruling made by Lega Serie A meaning Italian clubs will still need to fulfil their fixtures in the competition.