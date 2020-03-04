Majority of Serie A clubs ‘no show’ at assembly

Wednesday’s scheduled meeting of Serie A’s 20 clubs to discuss how to manage the coronavirus’ outbreak couldn’t go ahead due to the majority of clubs failing to send representatives.

Just nine of the 20 sides had representation in Rome, with Inter, Juventus, AC Milan, Roma, Lazio, Atalanta, Fiorentina, Sassuolo and Udinese being present.

A minimum of 14 clubs are required in attendance in order for an official assembly to be held, meaning no formal discussions could go ahead.

As a result, assembly counsellor Paolo Scaroni told Sky Sport Italia that Lega Serie A “will abide by the government’s decisions”.

However, the country’s minister of sport commented that the decision was Lega Serie A’s to make.