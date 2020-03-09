Maksimovic injury worse than Napoli first feared

Napoli’s Nikola Maksimovic could be set for a prolonged spell on the sidelines.

The Partenopei defender is currently out with a muscular problem, though his stoppage could be longer than first feared.

La Repubblica has reported that the club are concerned about his condition, and they are becoming increasingly pessimistic about the amount of action he’ll miss.

Serie A could yet be suspended, though, meaning the player will have time to recover as the coronavirus continues to hit Italian football.

Maksimovic has made 16 appearances this season, 12 of those have come in Serie A, three in the Champions League and the other in the Coppa Italia.

After a dreadful first half of the season, Gennaro Gattuso has steadied the ship at Napoli and the Azzurri currently sit sixth in Serie A, six points behind Roma in fifth.