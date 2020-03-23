Manchester United and Valencia to battle for Inter defender

Diego Godin’s time in Serie A could come to an end after just one season as his struggles in Italian football continue.

The Uruguayan hasn’t found it easy to settle in Milan since joining Inter from Atletico Madrid last summer and the summer transfer window might well see him leave.

According to Corriere dello Sport, Manchester United and Valencia are both interested in offering him a Stadio Giuseppe Meazza escape.

Godin has proven himself in La Liga before and a return to Spain could be on the cards.

But Manchester United have had an interest in the defender for a number of years as well and the Premier League side will want to challenge Los Che in pursuit of his services.

Alessandro Bastoni’s emergence has limited Godin’s playing time at Inter more than he had anticipated and the Nerazzurri are interested in making a move for Hellas Verona’s Marash Kumbulla as well.