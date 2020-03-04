Marotta: Playing behind closed doors is the only way to finish the season

Inter director Giuseppe Marotta is keen for Serie A games to continue as planned behind closed doors.

The Nerazzurri have been left dismayed by Lega Serie A’s management of the coronavirus’ outbreak in northern Italy, with their games against Sampdoria, Juventus and their Coppa Italia semi-final against Napoli already having been postponed.

“We need to be aware of the very serious health problems,” Marotta said at the planned assembly in Rome.

“We have to try finish the season in the most regular way possible, without creating a competitive imbalance.

“But as you can see, the situation keeps changing and we’re waiting for a new government measure.

“Playing behind closed doors could be the only way to finish the season.”

The Derby d’Italia’s cancellation caused a stir, with Inter left frustrated, but Marotta now believes the game will be played this coming weekend.

“Sunday or Monday,” he said when asked when the game would be played.

“Lega Serie A will announce the dates.”