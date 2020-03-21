Materazzi to Ibrahimovic: Try the toilet roll challenge, I’ll lend you my Champions League trophy

Former Inter defender Marco Materazzi couldn’t help but take a dig at Zlatan Ibrahimovic, offering to lend the AC Milan striker his Champions League trophy should he attempt to do the toilet roll challenge.

With the sporting calendar on hold due to the coronavirus epidemic, football stars around the world are challenging one another to perform tricks with toilet roll. The movement is part of the #stayathomechallenge being used to encourage fans to remain engaged while practicing social distancing.

Materazzi has joined in the fun, doing toilet roll keepie-uppies before putting them into his Champions League trophy that he won in 2010.

The Italian invited Ibrahimovic to join in the challenge, though he didn’t hold back in highlighting how the Swede hasn’t won the competition in his career.

“Come on @iamzlatanibrahimovic,” Materazzi wrote on his Instagram stories. “Let’s see if you can do it.

“If you want the [Champions League] trophy, I’ll lend you mine.”

The Swede famously left Inter for Barcelona in the summer of 2009 in a deal that saw Samuel Eto’o join the Nerazzurri, along with €49 million.

Inter would go on to win the Treble the following season, while Ibrahimovic has been unable to win the Champions League during stops at Barcelona, Milan, Paris-Saint Germain and Manchester United since then.