Mayor of Bergamo picks Atalanta over rich elite

The Mayor of Bergamo Giorgio Gori took aim at Juventus President Andrea Agnelli over his suggestion that Atalanta don’t deserve to be in the Champions League.

Agnelli made headlines for his comments at the FT Business of Football in London on Thursday as he looks to push for a European Super League.

“I have great respect for what Atalanta is doing,” Agnelli began to tell those in attendance.

“Without international history and with a great sporting performance, they qualified directly to the biggest European club competition. Is that right or not?”

While Atalanta haven’t responded to the comment, the Mayor of Bergamo didn’t hold back in defending La Dea.

Rispetto Andrea Agnelli ma proprio non sono d’accordo. All’élite dei ricchi e famosi preferisco di gran lunga l’esito del campo e il merito di chi, pur rappresentando “solo” una città di provincia, l’Europa s’è l’è guadagnata con sudore e fantasia. Si chiama SPORT. #GoAtalantaGo pic.twitter.com/9QdPa0LQoN — Giorgio Gori (@giorgio_gori) March 5, 2020

“I respect Andrea Agnelli but really don’t agree with this,” Gori wrote on Twitter.

“Compared to the elite of the rich and famous, I prefer results achieved on the pitch and credit given to those who, though they only represent a provincial side, earned their place in Europe through sweat and dreams.

“It’s called SPORT.”

Atalanta finished third in Serie A last season and won the first leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie with Valencia 4-1.