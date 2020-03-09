Mazzola: Stop playing football and donate five percent of players’ wages to hospitals

Inter legend Sandro Mazzola has called for footballers to take action in light of the coronavirus’ continued spread throughout Italy.

The 77-year-old believes that the elite should be sacrificing some of their salaries in order to help out the country’s medical services.

“They can do a nice thing,” he said to Un Giorno da Pecora.

“Give the players a salary cut of five percent. Why? To give the money to research and to hospitals.”

Mazzola added that he believes that Serie A should be put on hold for now, agreeing with Mario Balotelli’s wishes to have football stopped.

“We should stop the league,” Mazzola added.

“Playing again brings danger.

“It’s strange that Balotelli says something right, but he is right about this.”