Mertens agrees Napoli renewal

Dries Mertens’ stay in Campania isn’t coming to an end any time soon, with the Belgian having agreed terms to renew with Napoli.

Mertens’ current deal is set to expire in the summer and although he seemed almost guaranteed to leave at the end of the current campaign, things have taken a positive turn.

Tuttosport have reported that the forward and Aurelio De Laurentiis have agreed an additional two years for Mertens, with him to be paid €4.5 million per season.

The 32-year-old will then, at 34, continue to work at the club as a youth coach or in a similar capacity.

The Belgian became the club’s all-time record goalscorer with his goal against Barcelona last week, drawing level with Marek Hamsik.

Mertens has 121 goals and 73 assists in 311 appearances for Napoli since joining from PSV Eindhoven in 2013.

In 21 Serie A appearances this season he’s scored six goals and assisted five, while he has six goals and one assist in just seven Champions League appearances.