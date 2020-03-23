Milik considering Napoli exit as renewal talks stall

Arkadiusz Milik’s stay with Napoli could be set to come to an end at the end of the 2019/20 season.

The Pole had been in renewal talks with the club before the coronavirus interrupted the campaign, though they had stalled before the season was suspended.

Corriere dello Sport have now reported that the forward wants a new experience somewhere in Europe, even given the current circumstances.

Milik’s contract is set to expire in June 2021, meaning this summer will be Napoli’s last chance to sell the player on before he’s available to negotiate with clubs for free from January 2021.

Allan finds himself in a similar situation as well.

The Brazilian midfielder’s relationship with the club has been strained since January 2019 and although he’s contracted at the Stadio San Paolo until 2023 he is keen to move on.