Moses suffers muscular problem

Antonio Conte’s frustrations increased this week as Victor Moses has suffered a muscular injury.

The Nigerian was subjected to an MRI scan on his left thigh this Monday morning, which showed some problems.

FCInterNews.it have reported that the player’s situation will be reevaluated in the coming days.

The Nerazzurri’s upcoming fixtures remain something of a mystery due to the Coronavirus’ continued impact on Italian football.

Inter are due to play Sassuolo on Sunday afternoon, though their last two games – against Sampdoria and Juventus respectively – have both been postponed.

Some reports now suggest that next weekend’s planned games could be rearranged in order to accommodate the planned Derby d’Italia.