Mourinho’s Tottenham to challenge Roma in pursuit of Smalling

Tottenham could present Roma with competition as they look to make Chris Smalling’s stay in Italy permanent.

The Englishman has impressed since arriving at the Stadio Olimpico on loan, and the Giallorossi are keen to extend his stay in the capital.

But the Daily Express are reporting that Spurs boss Jose Mourinho is hoping to be reunited with his former player in London.

Mourinho wants to speak with Smalling himself in an attempt to convince the player to return to the Premier League.

Before joining Manchester United, Smalling impressed at another London club, Fulham, and could return to the south of England.