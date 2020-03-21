Napoli return to training next week

Although the Italian Players’ Association insists no team activities should happen until April, Napoli have announced that the team will return to training next Wednesday.

The Azzurri have called their players back for a morning session at Castel Volturno on March 25, as President Aurelio De Laurentiis and Lazio boss Claudio Lotito are the only Serie A clubs that want to return before April 4.

Italy is on a full lockdown until April 3, and AIC President Damiano Tommasi has made it clear that returning before the end of the government decree was putting the players’ health at risk.

Nonetheless De Laurentiis and Lotito are at odds with Juventus President Andrea Agnelli, as the Bianconeri man wants all sides in the top flight to respect the law.

As things stand Serie A is not expected to resume until early May at the earliest, though that could change as Friday saw 627 deaths in Italy – the largest single day amount to bring the total number to 4,032.