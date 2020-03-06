No mascots, no handshakes and 50 journalists maximum at Serie A’s games behind closed doors

Lega Serie A have offered a precise explanation of the measure in place surrounding Serie A’s games which are to be played behind closed doors.

Six fixtures are set for this weekend, with the remaining matches from round 26 scheduled in for Sunday and Monday.

In a press release issued on Friday, Lega Serie A highlighted all of the steps taken to try to minimise the risk.

The most obvious of those for viewers will be that the teams’ entrance to the pitch will take place in the absence of the usual mascots who accompany them, and the traditional pre-match handshakes won’t take place.

Aside from the clubs’ matchday staff, only Lega Serie A delegates, broadcast rights holders, accredited journalists and photographers will be granted access.

Only the official photographers of each club will be allowed pitch access, with others have to take their place in the press box or in other agreed upon areas of the stadium.

Journalists themselves will be limited to a maximum of 50, and possibly even less due to the governments orders of maintaining a ‘safe space’ of two metres between people in the press stand.

Traditional post-match press conferences and mixed zones are also temporarily suspended, in order to avoid crows gathering in small spaces.

Everyone entering the stadium will also have their temperatures checked, with equipment being provided.