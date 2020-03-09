No special security measures as Atalanta arrive in Valencia

Atalanta arrived in Valencia on Monday afternoon without having to endure any special procedures despite troubling situation in Bergamo regarding the coronavirus.

The Italian side have been granted permission to travel as a special measure, even with Italy shutting down movement between internal regions.

But Atalanta’s player were able to pass freely through the airport via the usual arrivals area.

Fans were even waiting for them to arrive and requested autographs as they made their way out.

Protocol will be adhered to though and the club won’t make any public appearances before or after their game on Tuesday night, which will be played behind closed doors.

The players and staff are spending Monday night at a hotel close to Mestalla.