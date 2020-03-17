On loan Valencia defender to make Fiorentina move in the summer

Valencia defender Alessandro Florenzi is reportedly going to be acquired by Fiorentina from Roma in the summer despite his struggles with the Spanish club.

The 29-year-old left the Giallorossi for a loan spell with Los Che in January but he has only played three LaLiga matches and he was sent off in the 3-0 defeat to Getafe in early February.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Florenzi has given Fiorentina his approval for a transfer and Gigliati sporting director Daniele Prade is planning to make a deal with Roma for a loan with either an option or obligation to be bought outright.

The Rome-born full-back came through the Giallorossi youth system and established himself in the senior squad after a stint with Crotone in Serie B in 2011/12.

Despite being the Roma captain, Florenzi was not a guaranteed starter under new Lupi coach Paulo Fonseca and he remained on the bench during the 1-1 draw against Lazio in the Derby della Capitale.