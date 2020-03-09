Papu Gomez calls journalists “clowns” as Atalanta touch down in Valencia

Atalanta captain Alejandro Papu Gomez called a Spanish journalist a “clown” as he and his teammates landed in Valencia.

The Serie A side were making their way out of the airport shortly after touching down in Spain, where they had just arrived ahead of their Champions League last 16 second leg with Valencia on Tuesday, when journalists rushed to speak to the Argentinian.

“You can’t do interviews now, guys,” Gomez said when surrounded by reporters asking him questions.

“What are you doing?”

But the questions didn’t stop and the No.10 was brief in his response to the second, simply responding by saying “clowns” as he shook his head and continued to walk away.

Atalanta will be hoping to defend their 4-1 leg from the first leg when they play at an empty Mestalla on Tuesday.