Parma v SPAL: Official Line-Ups

Serie A returns this Sunday with Parma hosting SPAL in another derby of Emilia-Romagna.

Due to the coronavirus the game will be played behind closed doors, as will every Serie A fixture until April 3.

Parma are hoping to continue their pursuit of European football and will be keen to get some more points on the board after having each of their last two games postponed.

SPAL last played two weeks ago, falling to Juventus but their performance then will give them hope for their trip to the Stadio Ennio Tardini.

Parma: Colombi; Darmian, Bruno Alves, Iacoponi, Gagliolo; Grassi, Brugman, Kurtic; Kulusevski. Cornelius, Gervinho.

SPAL: Berisha; Reca, Bonifazi, Cionek, Vicari Fares; Murgia, Valoti, Missiroli, Valdifiori; Petagna.