Pescara take to the pitch at Benevento wearing protective masks

Pescara lined up for their Serie B meeting away to runaway leaders Benevento wearing face masks on Sunday night.

The game at the Stadio Ciro Vigorito is, as all games in Italy this weekend, being played behind closed doors, but the Delfini wanted to take an extra step to protect their players.

“Concerned for the health of our players and that of the opponents, we took to the field wearing protective masks,” read a tweet from the Biancazzurri on Sunday evening.

The referee did then instruct the players to remove the masks, as they are not accommodated for in the regulations.

Pescara had explained in their tweet that they would only take the masks off if they were ordered to by the officials.

The move was made at the end of a hectic day in Italian football, in which the Italian Players’ Association came close to calling a strike due to concerns over the health of players.

Benevento have only lost once in Serie B this season, which incidentally came 4-0 away at Pescara in October.