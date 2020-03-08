Petagna penalty sees SPAL past Parma

An Andrea Petagna penalty was enough for SPAL to take maximum points away from Parma after a chaotic afternoon at an empty Stadio Ennio Tardini.

The game was set to be Serie A’s early kickoff, scheduled for 12:30, but the game was delayed by 75 minutes after players were called back from the tunnel to the dressing rooms just one minute before the originally set start time.

Parma started the brighter of the sides and probably should have led at the break, but Riccardo Gagliolo sent a volley wide and Gervinho had two chances in quick succession blocked after good play from Dejan Kulusevski.

The Ivorian missed another chance in the second half, lobbing over Etrit Berisha and his crossbar when he might have expected to do better.

SPAL were awarded a penalty as Bruno Alves brought Mattia Valoti to ground, and Petagna dispatched from 12 yards for his fifth converted sport kick of the season.

Gervinho should have levelled late on but his close-range header was straight at Berisha.

The win takes SPAL off bottom and above Brescia into 19th.