PODCAST: Juventus take the Derby d’Italia and Coronavirus cancels calcio… probably

Serie A is on the verge of suspension thanks to the coronavirus but Juventus retook top spot by beating Inter in Sunday evening’s Derby d’Italia.

The game was one of six scheduled for this weekend, as Italian football made up for the games missed last week.

The derby went Juventus’ way after the finest example of Italian (dis)organisation in Parma ahead of the Crociati falling to Andrea Petagna and SPAL.

AC Milan lost to Genoa as the sides at the bottom made the most of the empty stadiums, as Sampdoria also won against Hellas Verona.

Elsewhere Udinese played out a stalemate with Fiorentina and Sassuolo will host Brescia on Monday evening.

