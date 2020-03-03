PODCAST: Lazio take top spot with Coronavirus continuing to hit Serie A

Only four Serie A games took place this weekend, but Lazio and Atalanta ensured that entertainment was still provided.

The Biancocelesti beat Bologna to climb top, the Bergamaschi hit seven – again! – at Lecce and the Forza Italian Football Podcast is back to talk through it all with Kevin Pogorzelski and Vito Doria joining Conor Clancy.

Roma left Cagliari with a hard-fought 4-3 win in another thriller and Napoli continued their upturn in form with a 2-1 win over free-falling Torino.

The guys took a number of listers’ questions, talked the organisation – or lack thereof – that’s damaging Italian football and finished things off with a fun game… unless you’re Kev.

