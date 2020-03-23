PODCAST: My Favourite Game – When AC Milan fell in the fog at the feet of a teenager

Football has been put on hold but the team at Forza Italian Football are here to get you through your time in quarantine.

Over the next few weeks we’ll be looking back at some of our favourite games from Italian football’s rich history, and bringing the stories of them to you in the form of an article and a podcast.

We’ve been to Rome and Bologna already, now Vito Doria and Conor Clancy are taking us ever so slightly further north to Reggio Emilia, where Domenico Berardi destroyed AC Milan with four goals as a 19-year-old for Serie A debutants Sassuolo.

We’ll be adding to the series every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, which will hopefully go some way to helping you – and indeed us – through the lonely weeks ahead.

