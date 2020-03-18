PODCAST: My Favourite Game – When Roma’s eternal king ruled over the Eternal City

Football has been put on hold but the team at Forza Italian Football are here to get you through your time in quarantine.

Over the next few weeks we’ll be looking back at some of our favourite games from Italian football’s rich history, and bringing the stories of them to you in the form of an article and a podcast.

Following on from Daniel Blakemore’s 1992 Derby della Capitale, Suhayl Al-Sammari has chosen another encounter between Lazio and Roma to talk through with Conor Clancy, but 10 years later this one saw a different outcome.

We’ll be adding to the series every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, which will hopefully go some way to helping you – and indeed us – through the lonely weeks ahead.

Let us know your thoughts and tell us about your favourite game by getting in touch on Twitter @SerieAFFC, and you can also find the guys' personal accounts as well.

