Rangnick to AC Milan talks slow down

Talks between AC Milan and Ralf Rangnick look to have slowed down.

The Rossoneri have been linked with a move for the German for several months now, with his appointment being a point of contention between management and former chief football officer Zvonomir Boban, who was let go.

Recent reports suggested the two parties were closing in on an agreement, with Tuttosport stating a point of contention was the upcoming summer’s transfer budget.

Milan CEO Ivan Gazidis reassured the former RB Leigzig man that he would have the necessary funds to his job, but Sky Sport Italia now reports there has bene nothing new to report regarding the finalization of a deal since then.