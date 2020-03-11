Roma not authorised to travel for Sevilla clash

Roma’s Europa League tie against Sevilla has been thrown into doubt as the Serie A side weren’t granted permission to land in Spain on Wednesday.

The Spanish government have taken the decision to cancel all incoming flights from Italy until March 25 due to growing concerns about the coronavirus.

“Roma will not travel to Spain for the Europa League game against Sevilla after the plane was not authorised to land in Spain,” read a tweet from Roma’s official account on Wednesday.

“More details from UEFA soon.”

Inter’s Europa League tie against Getafe is also in doubt as a result of the measures taken.