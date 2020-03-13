Sampdoria confirm five more cases of coronavirus

Sampdoria have confirmed that four more first-team players have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Manolo Gabbiadini was the first of their squad to be confirmed for the illness, but now Omar Colley, Albin Ekdal, Antonino La Gumina and Morten Thorsby have also been added to their list of cases.

As well as members of the playing staff, club doctor Amedeo Baldari has also tested positive for the virus, as according to a statement on their official website on Friday afternoon.

The Blucerchiati had confirmed on Wednesday that the club’s training activities had been suspended indefinitely.

Serie A has been suspended until April 3 at the earliest, with all of Europe’s other top five leagues following suit.

Champions League and Europa League fixtures have also been suspended, throwing the completion of the 2019/20 season into doubt.