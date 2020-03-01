Sampdoria v Hellas Verona is latest Serie A match to face postponement

Scheduled for Monday evening, Sampdoria’s home Serie A clash against Hellas Verona has become the latest fixture to be postponed due to the Coronavirus outbreak in northern Italy.

The pair were set to face off at 20:45 CET in the final match of the 26th round of fixtures in Serie A, in a heavily disrupted weekend that has only seen four fixtures go ahead.

On Sunday evening, the Lega Serie A officially announced that the match at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris would be delayed until Wednesday 13 May, along with a host of other postponed fixtures from the past two days.

The match was initially set to be played behind closed doors in an effort to contain the spread of the virus, but this has now been scrapped in favour of postponement.

It comes as the Lega Serie A faces a crisis in managing the impact of the outbreak of Coronavirus on domestic football, with over 1,100 confirmed cases in Italy according to The Guardian.