Sampdoria’s self-isolation period ends

The Sampdoria players who tested negative for the coronavirus have finished their period of self-isolation at home.

Those who tested positive, though, will have to face more tests to determine whether or not they are still carrying the virus.

“The period of home isolation for the players who tested negative has ended,” Samp explained in a statement on Wednesday.

“All of the players are well and are carrying out their physical activities at home.

“President Massimo Ferrero and UC Sampdoria would like to take this opportunity to thank the Albaro Laboratory and the Ribaldone Pharmacy, who have been partners of the Blucerchiati for years.”

Sampdoria were hit hard by the virus and midfielder Jakub Jankto said in mid-March that “15 people have already tested positive”.