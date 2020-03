Two more Sampdoria players have been confirmed to have the coronavirus.

Fabio Depaoli and Bartosz Bereszynski are the latest Blucerchiati players to test positive for the illness.

Manolo Gabbiadini was the first Samp player confirmed to have it, then followed by Omar Colley, Albin Ekdal, Morten Thorsby and Antonio La Gumina as well as club doctor Amedeo Baldari.

Samp are the most affected Serie A club by the virus.