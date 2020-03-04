Serie A to play behind closed doors until April 3

After days of speculation, Serie A look to have finally agreed to new dates and kick off times for Round 26’s postponed matches.

The Scudetto clash between Juventus and Inter will likely be played on Sunday evening behind closed doors, as will all Serie A games until April 3.

AC Milan’s tie with Genoa will then be Sunday’s early kick off as the clubs look to complete the season with the Coronavirus outbreak in Italy.

The new schedule is expected to be as follows, with kick off times local.

Saturday, March 7: Sampdoria-Verona (20.45)

Sunday, March 8: Milan-Genoa (12.30)

Sunday, March 8: Parma-Spal e Sassuolo-Brescia (15.00)

Sunday, March 8: Udinese-Fiorentina (18.00)

Sunday, March 8: Juventus-Inter (20.45)