Serie A chaos not enough to throw Lazio off their chase for glory

After what can only be described as a chaotic weekend in Serie A that made headlines for all the wrong reasons, there was one certainty that held true like it has for much of the season: Lazio are here to stay in their push for the Scudetto.

Simone Inzaghi’s men did what they needed to do in just 21 minutes of play against Bologna on Saturday, as a quick one-two punch from Luis Alberto and Joaquin Correa was enough to extend the Aquile’s unbeaten run in league play to 21 matches. That’s now the longest streak in Europe’s top five leagues after Liverpool’s shock defeat to Watford, and only further underlines how impressive the capital club have been this season.

The three points weren’t just handed to Lazio either, as Bologna bounced back from a poor start and caused the Biancocelesti countless problems. In fact, the Rossoblu managed to find the back of the net on two separate occasions, but it just wasn’t meant to be as both were correctly ruled out – one for handball and another for offside.

Maybe on another day things would have gone in favour of Sinisa Mihajlovic’s men, as they put in a performance that could have been rewarded with a goal and maybe even a point. However you can’t help but get the feeling when watching Lazio that something greater is at work, as though the glory days from Sven-Goran Eriksson’s tenure are somehow manifesting themselves in 2020 to the surprise of almost every neutral.

That side was filled with several legendary players, so it would be unfair to compare the current crop of standouts to them just yet, but a special mention must be given to Luis Alberto, who impressed for the umpteenth time this campaign.

The Spaniard is one of Serie A’s best kept secrets. He likely isn’t the first or second name most people mention when talking about the Aquile. Those spots are reserved for Ciro Immobile and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, but the 27-year-old is having a career-defining season and should be talked about more.

He was limited to just 61 minutes of action on Saturday, but in that time he scored the opening goal and and provided the assist for Lazio’s second despite picking up a slight knock minutes earlier.

At this point it’s safe to say the sky is the limit for the Spaniard and this Lazio side, as this past weekend was further proof that there may not be anything capable of knocking them off their game during this magical run.