Serie A could have playoffs for Scudetto and relegation

FIGC have confirmed that they will try to push back the end of Serie A to May 31 due to the coronavirus outbreak, though options include not assigning the title or having a playoff.

The Italian Football Federation, CONI, Government and league representatives met on Tuesday to discuss how to move forward following the announcement that no sporting events will be played until April 3.

The decision means Serie A will not finish by May 24, the last day of the season, while the Coppa Italia has been postponed with no makeup plans announced.

As a result FIGC President Gabriele Gravina confirmed the plans to push back the final day of the season to May 31, which would see the campaign finish just before Euro 2020.

“If the COVID-19 emergency should not allow for the conclusion of the league competitions, President Gravina put forward some proposals that will be discussed in another meeting on March 23,” read a statement.

“Without any order of priority, an option would be not assigning the Scudetto and consequently informing UEFA of the teams qualified for Europe.

“Another would be referring to the table as it stands up until the moment the season was interrupted.

“A third and final hypothesis would be to organise playoffs for the title of Champion of Italy and playouts to decide relegation into Serie B.”

The Scudetto has only been assigned via a playoff on one occasion, back in 1963/64, when Bologna defeated Inter 2-0.

Juventus currently lead Serie A with 63 points followed by Lazio on 62, while Inter sit third on 54 with a game in hand.