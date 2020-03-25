Serie A could restart in June with no fans and neutral venues

The Serie A season could restart in June with matches set to be played behind closed doors or at neutral venues.

Serie A was officially suspended at the beginning of March and it has been unclear if the current season would be able to resume as Italy continues to be the country most hit by the pandemic that is sweeping the world.

According to Corriere dello Sport, June could see the possible resumption of the 2019/20 campaign with all matches being played behind closed doors for the safety of both players and supporters.

It’s suggested that Atalanta, who are based in Bergamo – Italy’s worst hit region, will initially have to play their home fixtures away from the Gewiss Stadium at a neutral venue as the fight to stop the spread of the coronavirus continues.

However, despite the reports the resumption of the season is low on the list of the country’s priorities and sport will only resume once it is deemed safe by the government.