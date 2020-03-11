Serie A, La Liga, Ligue 1, EPL and Bundesliga to ask for Euro 2020 postponement

It looks as though Serie A, La Liga, Ligue 1, EPL and the Bundesliga will ask UEFA to postpone Euro 2020 on Thursday.

The tournament is scheduled to begin in Rome on June 12, but it looks increasingly likely that leagues will be unable to finish their seasons on time due to the coronavirus outbreak.

All sporting events in Italy have been called off until April 3, while games in Germany and France are now being played behind closed doors.

ANSA reports a video-conference call will take place on Thursday with the five big leagues and UEFA secretary general Giorgio Marchetti.

It’s believed they will all ask that Euro 2020 be postponed for a few weeks, or moved to 2021.

If UEFA decide not to postpone the tournament, it will be up to each league to work out how to finish the season and assign European/relegation spots.