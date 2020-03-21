Serie A players could have wages suspended

The global coronavirus pandemic could result in Serie A players having their wages suspended for the month of March.

All matches in Italy, and most of Europe, have been put on hold due to the deadly virus, and as a result there is uncertainty over the losses clubs and leagues will incur over this period.

Sky Sport Italia reports the topic of players helping out has been brought up, with the possibility of a pay cut of up to 30 percent mentioned as a possibility in order to help cushion the financial blow.

Lega Serie A President Paolo Dal Pino has been asked by the 20 Serie A clubs to meet with FIGC President Gabriele Gravina and Italian Players’ Association boss Damiano Tommasi about the topic.

Should the season not resume, it’s believed the FIGC would ask the Italian government for financial assistance.

As of Friday the total number of coronavirus cases in Italy stands at 47,021 with 2,032 deaths.