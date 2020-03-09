Serie A set to be suspended

The Italian National Olympic Committee (CONI) has asked that all sport in Italy be suspended until April 3.

The coronavirus’ continued spread through Northern Italy has seen a number of Serie A games in recent weeks postponed, with those going ahead being played behind closed doors.

On Monday afternoon though CONI met and took the decision to suspend all sport in the country until April, and have asked the government to issue a decree, putting that decision into law.

A meeting has been set for Tuesday and it is expected that Lega Serie A will ratify the decision made by CONI.

CONI though, have no jurisdiction on international competitions – neither for club nor national sides – thus Champions League and Europa League games will still be played, behind closed doors, or even at neutral venues.

After three chaotic weekends of Serie A, it had seemed as though things would continue behind closed doors until the Italian Players’ Association (AIC) were set to call a strike in order to protect the players’ health.

The turn of events comes after Italy’s sports minister, Vincenzo Spadafora had thrown his support behind the idea of bringing Serie A to a stop.

“I share the views of Damiano Tommasi [president of the Italian Players’ Association] and I unite with his call to suspend the football league,” Spadafora said on Sunday morning.

“Other federations have wisely opted to stop for the next few days.

“It makes no sense right now. As we’re asking for huge sacrifices of our citizens to prevent the spread of the virus, to put the health of players, referees, coaches and fans who will get together to watch the games.”