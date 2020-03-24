Serie A Team of the Season | 1994/95

Juventus completed the Italian league and cup double, finishing 10 points ahead of Parma and Lazio in the first Serie A season where teams earned three points for a victory.

The Ducali participated in the European Cup Winners’ Cup due to Juve qualifying for the Champions League while the Biancocelesti joined AC Milan, Roma, and Inter in the UEFA Cup.

Genoa joined Foggia, Reggiana, and Brescia in Serie B after losing to Padova on penalties in the Serie A play-out.

Here is the 1994/95 Serie A Team of the Season, which is deployed in the 3-4-3 formation. Let us know your thoughts!

Giovanni Cervone – Roma

Under experienced tactician Carlo Mazzone, the Giallorossi were a strong unit defensively. Cervone played his part, conceding just 22 goals in 33 matches and kept 17 clean sheets.

Ciro Ferrara – Juventus

The Neapolitan transferred from his hometown club to La Vecchia Signora and he fitted into the Bianconeri defence seamlessly. Played 33 times in the league and scored a goal.

Fernando Couto – Parma

A quality addition to the Ducali defence. Featured in 27 games for the Crociati and scored four goals, equalling his career best tally from 1992/93 at FC Porto in the Portuguese league.

Paolo Maldini – AC Milan

The Rossoneri lost their grip on the scudetto but the left-back remained a class act. Finished second in the 1995 FIFA World Player of the Year award.

Rui Costa – Fiorentina

It was the start of the spell in Serie A that would last over a decade for the Portuguese attacking midfielder. Rui Costa scored nine goals, his second-best return in the league, and only Gabriel Batistuta scored more for the Viola in that season.

Paulo Sousa – Juventus

The Portuguese midfielder was purchased from Sporting CP in the summer in 1994 and he played a starring role in the Bianconeri midfield with his ball-winning abilities as well as his distribution. Italian magazine Sportivo Guerin voted him Player of the Year.

Dino Baggio – Parma

Made the switch from Juventus and he became a crucial part of the Ducali midfield. Scored six goals in 31 league matches as a box-to-box midfielder, his highest tally in a Serie A campaign.

Roberto Di Matteo – Lazio

When he arrived in 1993, the Swiss-born midfielder was predominantly a ball-winner under Aquile coach Dino Zoff. Zoff’s successor Zdenek Zeman gave Di Matteo more responsibility to dictate the play and he developed into a complete midfielder.

Gianluca Vialli – Juventus

A fundamental part of La Vecchia Signora breaking their scudetto drought. Scored 17 goals and British magazine World Soccer voted him as their Player of the Year.

Gabriel Batistuta – Fiorentina

The Gigliati returned to Serie A after a year in Serie B and “Batigol” had the best season of his career statistically. Found the back of the net 26 times including 13 in the first 11 rounds.

Gianfranco Zola – Parma

After Tomas Brolin sustained a serious knee injury, there was more responsibility on Zola to create and score goals. Scored 19 times and more than a few of them were rather spectacular.